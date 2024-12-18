Summarize Simplifying... In short Rama Mohan Rao Amara, with over 29 years of experience at SBI, has been appointed as its new Managing Director.

Amara, who started as a probationary officer in 1991, has held key positions and has international banking experience from his time in Singapore and the US.

His term as MD could extend until his retirement in 2028, based on performance reviews.

Who is Rama Mohan Rao Amara, SBI's new Managing Director

By Mudit Dube 05:15 pm Dec 18, 202405:15 pm

What's the story Rama Mohan Rao Amara has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the State Bank of India (SBI). His appointment was approved by the Indian government's Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for a three-year term. The decision came after the Department of Financial Services proposed Amara's name for the key position at India's largest public sector bank.

Career journey

Amara's extensive banking experience with SBI

Amara isn't new to the banking sector or SBI, having worked with the bank for over 29 years. He started his career as a probationary officer in 1991 and has since held various key positions. Before his latest appointment, he was Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at SBI and also served as Chief General Manager of SBI's Bhopal Circle, overseeing operations in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Global exposure

Amara's international banking experience

Amara's expertise isn't limited to domestic banking. He has extensive experience in credit, risk, and international banking. His global exposure includes stints in Singapore and the US. He was the CEO of SBI's Chicago branch before becoming President and CEO of SBI California. Amara's term as SBI's MD could be extended, based on a performance review, until his retirement date on February 29, 2028.