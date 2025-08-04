IndiGo is launching direct flights to London from October

IndiGo , India's leading airline by market share, has announced the launch of daily direct flights to London Heathrow from October 26, 2025. The service will be operated by leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The announcement comes as part of IndiGo's broader global expansion strategy, which includes new international routes and fleet additions.

Fleet growth Expansion of long-haul network and introduction of IndiGoStretch IndiGo is adding five more Dreamliner aircraft this fiscal year to expand its long-haul network. The airline will also introduce its business-class product, IndiGoStretch, on more international routes. From August 9, IndiGo will operate two-class A321 aircraft between Singapore and Delhi/Mumbai. The IndiGoStretch service will be extended to Delhi-Dubai routes on August 30, and Mumbai-Dubai routes from September 3.

Awards and expansion Recent accolades and expansion of international routes IndiGo was recently awarded 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' as well as 'Cleanest Airline in India and South Asia' by Skytrax at the 2025 World Airline Awards. The airline currently operates over 430 aircraft to more than 90 domestic and 40 international destinations. It recently launched direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam, further expanding its global footprint.