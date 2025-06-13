An SDRF personnel said they reached the BJ Medical College hostel and staff quarters where the plane crashed between 2-2:30pm.

"We came here with PPE kits but the temperature was so high that it made operations difficult," he added.

The official claimed his team removed 25-30 bodies, including those of children.

The SDRF personnel, who joined the force in 2017, also claimed he has dealt with emergencies before but has never witnessed such a calamity.