Air India crash temperature reached 1,000°C, even birds couldn't escape
What's the story
The flames from the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad reached a staggering 1,000 degrees Celsius.
The intensity of the fire made rescue operations nearly impossible, with even dogs and birds at the scene unable to escape, officials said.
The rescue team had been immediately dispatched after the Air India flight heading to London crashed into a residential area shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.
Rescue challenges
It was impossible to save anyone: Amit Shah
An SDRF personnel said they reached the BJ Medical College hostel and staff quarters where the plane crashed between 2-2:30pm.
"We came here with PPE kits but the temperature was so high that it made operations difficult," he added.
The official claimed his team removed 25-30 bodies, including those of children.
The SDRF personnel, who joined the force in 2017, also claimed he has dealt with emergencies before but has never witnessed such a calamity.
Official
'Lost count of the bodies'
Another SDRF official said he lost count of the bodies he removed.
"It was so quick that even animals and birds got little time to escape," he said, pointing at the carcasses of dogs and birds on the residential complex.
Before they arrived, locals had managed to pull out some people alive, but their teams did not get anybody alive.
Recovery efforts
'Even animals and birds got little time to escape'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the crash site on Thursday, said, "There was 1.25 lakh liters of fuel inside the plane, and it caught fire so it was impossible to save anyone."
Shah said, "The temperature increased to such a level that there was no chance of saving lives."
Apart from those on board the plane, students in BJ Medical College's hostels and some others present on the premises were among those killed in the incident.
Death toll
DNA sampling is underway to establish identities
While police said 265 bodies were brought to the civil hospital, officials have yet to announce the death toll.
"All bodies have been recovered, and DNA sampling is underway to establish identities. The official number of deceased will only be confirmed after DNA testing and identification by authorities," the home minister said.
He added around 1,000 DNA tests would be conducted.