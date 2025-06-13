'Avoid...escalatory steps': India calls for restraint amid Israel-Iran tension
What's the story
India on Friday expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called for both nations to de-escalate and prioritize dialogue.
"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites," said the MEA.
India has close ties with both countries and is ready to extend support, it added.
Diplomatic appeal
'Avoid any escalatory steps'
The MEA urged both Iran and Israel to "avoid any escalatory steps," stressing that "existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilized to work toward a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues."
Indian embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv have also been asked to remain in touch with the Indian community, with nationals in the region being advised to exercise caution.
Recent developments
Israel attacks Iranian nuclear facilities
The conflict saw a major escalation on Friday when Israel launched an unprecedented attack on Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile facilities in Tehran.
The strike reportedly killed several high-ranking military officials, including Hossein Salami, the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
In retaliation, Iran launched around 100 drones, according to Israeli military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.
Before the attack, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had threatened a "bitter and painful" fate for Israel over the attack.
Diplomatic implications
Iran's nuclear program, US's talks with Tehran
The attack on Iran's nuclear facilities comes just days after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reprimanded Tehran for not cooperating with inspectors.
It said Iran's "many failures" to provide the IAEA with complete answers concerning its undeclared nuclear material and operations constitute noncompliance.
It also expressed concern over Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, which might be used to produce reactor fuel and nuclear weapons.
In retaliation, Iran announced that it will build a new uranium enrichment facility "in secure location."