Air India is undergoing a massive transformation to regain its lost glory in the cut-throat aviation industry.

The airline, which had struggled under government ownership, is now prioritizing shorter layovers, new lounges, and modern aircraft.

This multi-year turnaround program will initially focus on the airline's 27 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, which are over a decade old.

The upgrades are expected to be completed by early 2027.