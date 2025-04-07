Air India's comeback plan includes fleet upgrades, lounges, shorter layovers
What's the story
Air India is undergoing a massive transformation to regain its lost glory in the cut-throat aviation industry.
The airline, which had struggled under government ownership, is now prioritizing shorter layovers, new lounges, and modern aircraft.
This multi-year turnaround program will initially focus on the airline's 27 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, which are over a decade old.
The upgrades are expected to be completed by early 2027.
Phase 2
Second phase of aircraft upgrade
The second phase of Air India's aircraft upgrade will include older Boeing 777 wide-bodies, starting in late next year.
However, this stage is turning out to be more complicated due to issues with seat suppliers.
Campbell Wilson, the Chief Executive Officer of Air India, stressed that consistency in product quality and service across all facets of an airline's operations is crucial.
Market potential
Air India's strategy to tap into Indian travel market
Wilson emphasized the huge untapped potential in the Indian travel market for domestic and international airlines.
He said Air India placed a huge order for new aircraft with Airbus and Boeing two years ago, to take advantage of this growth.
The airline is also improving passenger experience at its hubs in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru by adding new lounges, shorter connection times, and more skilled ground staff.
Efficiency boost
Air India's improved connection times and transit passengers
Wilson revealed that Air India has drastically improved its connection times.
For example, a stopover in India on a flight between Australia and Europe has been cut down from 10 hours to just three hours.
This improvement has led to an increase of transit passengers from almost nothing to a high single-digit percentage, per the company.
Cabin upgrade
Air India's plan for cabin interiors and in-flight entertainment
Wilson admitted that the overall experience on Air India flights hasn't always been up to the mark.
He noted that cabin interiors often have a mix of old and new materials, and social media reviews often highlight issues like messy seats and poor catering.
To address these concerns, Wilson plans to refresh all lavatories, interior panels, carpets, and curtains as well as improve existing seats and in-flight entertainment systems wherever possible.