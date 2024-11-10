Why some Air India pilots are unhappy with Vistara merger
A section of Air India pilots has voiced concern over the disparity in retirement age limits between Air India and Vistara, both of which are owned by Tata Group. The matter continues to be unresolved as the merger of the two airlines draws closer. At present, the retirement age for pilots and other employees at Air India is 58 years, while it is 60 years at Vistara.
Merger details and employee concerns
Vistara, a Tata Group and Singapore Airlines joint venture, is set to merge with Air India on November 11. However, the impending merger has led to resentment among some Air India pilots over the pending matter of a common retirement age for the merged entity. Many Air India pilots also feel they have been wronged in the common seniority list, where despite their experience and years of service, they now rank below less experienced Vistara pilots.
Discontent over retirement age disparity
An anonymous source told PTI that a section of Air India pilots is extremely upset over the difference in retirement age. The source said, "While the management was prompt in bringing parity in terms of salary structure and other working conditions of the employees of the two airlines as part of the merger process, it is yet to address the issue of two different retirement age limits."
Retirement age disparity puts Air India pilots at disadvantage
The retirement age difference is viewed as a setback for Air India pilots in comparison to their Vistara peers, who are given two extra years of service. Existing DGCA rules permit a pilot to serve until 65 years of age. In August, Air India announced a policy to keep select pilots on contract for five years after retirement with an extension option until they turn 65.