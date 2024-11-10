Summarize Simplifying... In short India's coal imports have seen an 8% rise in the first half of FY25, despite a 10.09% drop in September.

The increase is mainly due to non-coking coal imports, which rose to 91.92 MT from last year's 83.45 MT, in anticipation of the festive season.

Meanwhile, domestic coal production also saw a 6% boost, with Coal India Ltd being encouraged to increase output to reduce import reliance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India imported 140.60 million tons of coal between April and September

India's coal imports rise 8% in first half of FY25

By Mudit Dube 04:20 pm Nov 10, 202404:20 pm

What's the story India's coal imports have seen a sharp increase in the first half of the ongoing fiscal. The country imported 140.60 million tons (MT) of coal between April and September, a 7.8% increase over the same period last year, according to data compiled by B2B e-commerce firm Mjunction. The surge is mainly due to an increase in non-coking coal imports, offsetting a decrease in coking coal imports. Non-coking coal is primarily used for power generation.

Import reduction

September records dip in coal imports

Despite the overall rise in coal imports in H1 FY25, September witnessed a 10.09% decline to 19.42 MT from 21.60 MT in the same month of the last fiscal year. The total imports for this month included mostly non-coking coal at 13.24 MT, down from 14.88 MT last year, and coking coal at 3.39 MT, down from last year's 4.59 MT.

Import details

Non-coking coal imports rise ahead of festive season

From April to September, non-coking coal imports stood at 91.92 MT, up from last year's 83.45 MT during the same period. However, coking coal imports declined slightly to 28.18 MT from last year's 29.44 MT. Mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma observed that "there was a slight increase in non-coking coal import in September (over previous month), ahead of the festive season."

Production boost

Domestic coal production records 6% increase

India's domestic coal production has also increased, rising 6% to 453 MT in the April-September period of FY25, compared to 428 MT in the same period last year. Coal India Ltd, which contributes over 80% of domestic coal output, has been urged by Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to ramp up production and supplies to reduce dependence on imports.