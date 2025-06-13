Air India plane crash: Digital video recorder recovered from wreckage
What's the story
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the wreckage of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed near the Ahmedabad airport, killing 265 people.
The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team will analyze the DVR for clues about the crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff and hit a residential complex.
The flight was going to London's Gatwick Airport.
An FSL team will analyze the video
Investigation update
DVR located among the debris
The DVR was located among the debris of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed after leaving Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
An ATS official at the scene confirmed the development, stating, "It's a DVR, which we have recovered from the debris. The FSL team will come here soon."
On Thursday, investigators were able to recover one of the two black boxes from the wreckage.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will collect the equipment and analyze the recordings.
Black box
What is a black box
A black box is a small machine that collects data on an airplane during flight. This rectangular box is designed to withstand explosions, fire, water pressure, and high-speed collisions.
It contains flight and cockpit recordings as well as flight data, all of which aid in determining the real reason for the plane crash.
Incident overview
Crash a huge blow for Air India
The crash, which took place on Thursday, was a huge blow for Air India.
The aircraft had 242 people on board, including 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.
It crashed into the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar.
One British national of Indian origin is the sole survivor and is currently being treated in a hospital.