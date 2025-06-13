What's the story

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the wreckage of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed near the Ahmedabad airport, killing 265 people.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team will analyze the DVR for clues about the crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff and hit a residential complex.

The flight was going to London's Gatwick Airport.