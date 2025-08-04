7,187 runs, 21 centuries: Notable numbers from 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

India beat England in the 5th and final Test at The Oval. The visitors successfully defended 373, bowling England out for 367 on Day 5. A narrow 6-run win helped India draw the five-match series 2-2. The series, now known as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, was marked by several uncanny numbers. It recorded a staggering 7,100-plus runs and over 20 individual tons.

Runs Second-highest series aggregate As per Cricbuzz, the latest England-India Test series saw batters score a total of 7,187 runs. These are the second-most aggregate runs in a Test series. The tally is only behind that of the 1993 Ashes (England vs Australia: 7,221 runs). According to ESPNcricinfo, India recorded 3,809 of those runs across five matches, the second-most recorded by a team in a Test series.

Information 21 individual centuries The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy also saw over 20 individual centuries (21), the joint-most in a Test series. Shubman Gill, Joe Root, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ollie Pope, and Washington Sundar were the centurions.

Totals Record 300-plus totals The England-Test series witnessed a record 300-plus team totals (14). India recorded eight such scores, the joint-most for a team in a Test series, with Australia and England, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, India also crossed the 350-mark eight times, also the most by a side in a Test series. No other side has more than six such scores.

Information Scores of 50-plus runs The Indian team also set a new record for the most individual 50-plus scores by any team in a Test series, with 28 scores of 50 or more. The English side registered as many as 32 such scores, taking the series tally to 50.