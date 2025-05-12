What's the story

Vignesh Shivan's fifth feature film, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), is set to release in theaters on September 18, the makers announced on Monday through a special teaser.

The film features Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah in the lead roles.

The shooting of LIK wrapped up about a month ago, and Gouri Kishan, Yogi Babu, and Seeman are also included in the cast.