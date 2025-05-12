Vignesh Shivan-Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' locks release date
Vignesh Shivan's fifth feature film, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), is set to release in theaters on September 18, the makers announced on Monday through a special teaser.
The film features Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah in the lead roles.
The shooting of LIK wrapped up about a month ago, and Gouri Kishan, Yogi Babu, and Seeman are also included in the cast.
Here's the teaser
This SEPTEMBER 18th, come and celebrate the festival of LOVE in theatres
'LIK' production and crew details revealed
LIK is produced by Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures and SS Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studio, and the cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan.
Pradeep E Ragav had edited the movie, and it is written by Shivan, Suryah, and Ranganathan.
This is Shivan's fourth film with leading music director Anirudh Ravichander.
Shivan's filmography and personal life
Shivan's directorial debut was Podaa Podi in 2012.
He subsequently worked on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, featuring Suriya.
He also contributed to the anthology film Paava Kadhaigal.
He has been married to Nayanthara since 2022, and they have two kids together.