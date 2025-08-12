Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy breaks streaming records, becomes most-watched Test series

The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, a five-match Test series between India and England , has set a new record for digital viewership. The series, which ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, was streamed on JioHotstar and attracted over 170 million viewers. This makes it the most-watched Test series on any digital platform to date.

Viewer engagement Series sets new benchmarks for digital streaming The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 not only broke viewership records but also set a new benchmark for watch time. The entire series racked up an astonishing 65 billion minutes of viewing time on JioHotstar. The final day of the fifth Test at The Oval alone witnessed a peak concurrency of 13 million viewers, setting a new record for online Test match streaming.

Historic significance India's debut in WTC 2025-27 cycle The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 also marked India's entry into the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The matches were streamed in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content - Sports at JioStar, said the response to India's tour of England showcased Test cricket's ability to create compelling narratives in every session of every match.