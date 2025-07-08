5 times Robert De Niro left us speechless

Robert De Niro is one of the most celebrated actors of all time, known for his versatility and dedication to his craft. Over the decades, he has played a plethora of characters, marking his indelible presence in cinema. His performances have mesmerized the audience and earned him many accolades. Here are five iconic roles that showcase De Niro's exceptional talent and contribution to the film industry.

Drive 1 'Taxi Driver' - A complex character study In Taxi Driver, De Niro stars as the mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran, Travis Bickle, who becomes a taxi driver in New York City. The movie explores themes of isolation and urban decay. De Niro gives a haunting performance that depicts Bickle's descent into madness. His portrayal is both unsettling and compelling, highlighting his ability to embody complex characters.

Drive 2 'Raging Bull' - A transformative performance In Raging Bull, De Niro plays Jake LaMotta, a troubled boxer whose violent temper becomes his undoing. Known for his dedication to authenticity, De Niro put on around 60 pounds to play the older version of LaMotta. His intense performance earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor, cementing his status as one of the finest actors of his generation.

Drive 3 'The Godfather Part II' - A masterful portrayal In The Godfather Part II, De Niro plays the role of young Vito Corleone in this critically acclaimed sequel. His performance conveys the character's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a powerful mafia leader. Speaking mostly in Italian throughout the movie, De Niro's nuanced performance won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Drive 4 'Goodfellas' - An engaging crime drama role In Goodfellas, De Niro portrays Jimmy Conway, a seasoned mobster who participates in organized crime for decades. From giving a glimpse into the life of criminals to showcasing how Conway holds influence over the younger ones like Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), the film does it all. With a riveting storyline and knockout performances from its cast, including Joe Pesci as Tommy Devito, it has remained one of Martin Scorsese's finest works.