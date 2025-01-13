What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field veteran leader Mohan Singh Bisht from the Mustafabad constituency in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

This comes after Bisht, a five-time MLA, expressed his displeasure over being replaced by Kapil Mishra in his long-held Karawal Nagar seat.

He had represented this seat since 1998 with one defeat in 2015.