Fearing rebellion, BJP placates MLA; fields him in 3rd list
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field veteran leader Mohan Singh Bisht from the Mustafabad constituency in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.
This comes after Bisht, a five-time MLA, expressed his displeasure over being replaced by Kapil Mishra in his long-held Karawal Nagar seat.
He had represented this seat since 1998 with one defeat in 2015.
Bisht's criticism of BJP's strategy and reconciliation
Bisht had slammed BJP's strategy, saying, "The BJP thinks they can field anyone and secure a win. This is a grave mistake."
"Only time will tell the consequences in seats like Burari, Karawal Nagar, Ghonda, Seelampur, Gokalpuri, and Nand Nagri. I will not contest from any other seat. I will file my nomination from Karawal Nagar before January 17," he stated.
However, after a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda, Bisht was pacified and agreed to contest from Mustafabad.
Bisht's emotional response and new candidate for Karawal Nagar
Speaking to a television channel, Bisht said he was disappointed with the party's decision. "I have a long association with the party. A person who works hard but does not get the desired results, it causes sadness," he said.
Meanwhile, Mishra, who is known for his hardline Hindutva and controversial past, was fielded from Karawal Nagar.
He had won the 2015 assembly election from the seat on an AAP ticket before joining the BJP in 2017.
Other parties announce candidates, BJP faces internal tensions
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Manoj Tyagi, and the Congress has nominated Dr. PK Mishra for the Karawal Nagar seat.
The BJP has announced candidates for 58 out of Delhi's 70 assembly seats.
Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.