Ayodhya's Ram temple construction to be completed by June 2025

By Snehil Singh 04:52 pm Dec 29, 202404:52 pm

What's the story The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya will be completed by June 2025, the temple's Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said. However, some elements like ramparts and shoe racks will continue till September 2025. Mishra also noted that the construction of the rising tower is one of the most difficult parts due to strict aviation safety checks.

Cultural showcase

Temple complex to feature museum, titanium lattices

The temple complex will have a museum with 85 murals, work on 60 of which has begun while 21 are finished, including six dedicated to Lord Ram. Titanium lattices are being prepared for the Parikrama, which will be multi-storied. The rampart around the temple complex is almost complete. It is about one kilometer long and includes six smaller temples.

Structural progress

Rampart construction and gate naming proposal

Out of an estimated 840,000 cubic feet of stone needed for the rampart structure, only 300,000 cubic feet remain to be installed. Mishra was confident of completing this by June 2025. Further, a proposal to name the temple's four gates after revered saints of Ayodhya has been made. Digging has begun for a pool at the temple complex's center, with design and technical details still being discussed.

Ceremonial progress

Final inspection of statues and significant milestones

The last inspection of the statues to be installed in the temple will take place in Jaipur by January 2025. Earlier this year, a major milestone was reached with the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event and led Vedic rituals under priestly guidance.