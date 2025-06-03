What's the story

Director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will not be a part of his upcoming film No Entry 2. The decision was made due to scheduling conflicts, not creative differences, as previously speculated.

Speaking to News18, Bazmee said he isn't upset about Dosanjh's departure and is just happy that the much-anticipated comedy is finally moving forward.

Earlier, producer Boney Kapoor also dismissed reports, stating Dosanjh exited No Entry 2 due to creative differences.