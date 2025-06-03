Anees Bazmee confirms Diljit Dosanjh's exit from 'No Entry 2'
What's the story
Director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will not be a part of his upcoming film No Entry 2. The decision was made due to scheduling conflicts, not creative differences, as previously speculated.
Speaking to News18, Bazmee said he isn't upset about Dosanjh's departure and is just happy that the much-anticipated comedy is finally moving forward.
Earlier, producer Boney Kapoor also dismissed reports, stating Dosanjh exited No Entry 2 due to creative differences.
Director's perspective
'I never give clarifications...'
Bazmee firmly dismissed the need to issue clarifications.
"Since it's a big film, everything that happens makes news. I'm used to these things and I don't let them bother me. Main kabhi safaiyaan nahi deta. Jo hona hai, woh hi hoga aur jo hoga, achcha hi hoga (I never give clarifications. Whatever is meant to happen, will happen, and whatever happens, will be for the best)," he said.
Mutual respect
Bazmee praised Dosanjh's integrity and talent
Despite the scheduling conflicts, Bazmee praised Dosanjh's integrity and simplicity.
"He's a very honest human being and a very talented actor," the filmmaker said, recounting their first meeting during the script narration.
"He didn't even need to hear the full story. He just said, 'Comedy hai, teen heroes hai, No Entry dekh ke hum kitne hasse hai,' and agreed immediately."
Now that the casting shake-up is likely settled, Bazmee is focused on taking No Entry 2 on floors soon.