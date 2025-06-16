What's the story

In the fast-paced world of T20I cricket, bowlers often find themselves in a tight spot.

The latest example is Ireland's Liam McCarthy, who set an unwanted record for the second-most expensive bowling figures in T20Is.

He achieved this dubious feat during the third T20I match against West Indies in Bready on Sunday.

McCarthy's figures of 0/81 in four overs meant WI posted a match-winning 256/6.

Here we revisit the most expensive spells in T20I history by bowlers of full-member nations.