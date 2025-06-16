Decoding most T20I expensive spells by bowlers of full-member nations
What's the story
In the fast-paced world of T20I cricket, bowlers often find themselves in a tight spot.
The latest example is Ireland's Liam McCarthy, who set an unwanted record for the second-most expensive bowling figures in T20Is.
He achieved this dubious feat during the third T20I match against West Indies in Bready on Sunday.
McCarthy's figures of 0/81 in four overs meant WI posted a match-winning 256/6.
Here we revisit the most expensive spells in T20I history by bowlers of full-member nations.
#4
Prasidh Krishna - 0/68 vs Australia, 2023
Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna had a tough outing against Australia in the 2023 Mohali T20I, giving away 68 runs without taking a wicket in his four overs.
The pacer had no place to hide as he was hit for 10 fours and three sixes. He could manage just four dot deliveries.
The game saw Australia chase down the 223-run target in a nail-biting, last-ball finish thanks to Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten century.
#3
Kyle Abbott - 1/68 runs vs West Indies, 2015
In another high-scoring encounter, former South African pacer Kyle Abbott recorded 1/68 in four overs while defending 232 against West Indies in the 2015 Johannesburg T20I.
While he was hit for 12 fours and a couple of sixes, Abbott managed to take the wicket of Andre Russell.
Chris Gayle's blistering 90, Marlon Samuels's 60, and Darren Sammy's cameo helped West Indies chase down the target with four balls remaining.
#2
Kasun Rajitha - 0/75 vs Australia, 2019
Sri Lankan pacer Kasun Rajitha had a tough outing in the 2019 Adelaide T20I against Australia, giving away 75 runs in four wicket-less overs.
He was hit for seven fours and as many as six sixes that day, managing just four dot balls.
David Warner's unbeaten century and fifties from Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell helped Australia post a total of 233/2.
The match ended in a massive defeat for Sri Lanka by 134 runs at Adelaide.
#1
Liam McCarthy - 0/81 vs West Indies, 2025
McCarthy finds himself atop this unwanted list as he finished with 0/81 from four overs in the aforementioned Bready match.
The right-arm pacer, who was playing his first T20I game, was hit for sixes in his first two balls.
Overall, he conceded 11 fours and five sixes, managing just three dot deliveries.
As the young Irish pacer was taken to the cleaners, WI their second-highest T20I total - 256/5.
In response, Ireland could only manage 194/7.