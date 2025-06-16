What's the story

The highly-anticipated Women's ODI World Cup will kick off on September 30, with India facing Sri Lanka at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 5.

This is a neutral venue due to the hybrid agreement between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).