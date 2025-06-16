Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Colombo to host India-Pakistan match
What's the story
The highly-anticipated Women's ODI World Cup will kick off on September 30, with India facing Sri Lanka at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 5.
This is a neutral venue due to the hybrid agreement between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Tournament schedule
A look at Australia's and England's fixtures
Defending champions Australia will start their campaign on October 1 at Indore's Holkar Stadium against New Zealand.
They will also play Pakistan on October 8 in Colombo and England (October 22) at Indore.
Other key fixtures include England's league-stage match against South Africa in Bengaluru (October 3) and Sri Lanka (October 11) at Guwahati's ACA Stadium.
Neutral venue
All of Pakistan's matches in Colombo
All of Pakistan's matches, including the semi-final and final if they qualify, will be played at neutral Colombo. This is in accordance with the hybrid agreement between BCCI and PCB.
The remaining fixtures for Pakistan include games against Bangladesh (October 2), England (October 15), New Zealand (October 18), South Africa (October 21) and Sri Lanka (October 24).
Extra fixtures
Bangladesh and South Africa's schedule
Along with their opener against Pakistan, Bangladesh will play three more matches at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium and Sri Lanka in Colombo (October 20).
South Africa will face New Zealand (October 6) and Australia (October 25) at Indore.
The tournament consists of 28 league games followed by three knockouts across Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Colombo.
Venue details
When are the semi-finals and final?
The first semi-final is scheduled for either Guwahati or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's progression, on October 29.
The second semi-final will be in Bengaluru on October 30.
The final will be held on November 2 in either Bengaluru or Colombo.
This is the first time India are hosting the Women's ODI World Cup since 2013.
Format details
A look at the qualified teams
The 2025 tournament will follow the same format as in 2022, with eight teams playing each other in a round-robin format. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.
Apart from hosts India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka qualified directly for the tournament.
Pakistan and Bangladesh secured their spots at this year's qualifiers in Lahore.