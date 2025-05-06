Friedrich Merz elected German Chancellor after initial shock defeat
What's the story
German conservative party leader Friedrich Merz has been elected as Chancellor by parliament in a second round of voting, after a shocking loss in his first bid to form a government with the center-left Social Democrats.
Merz's CDU/CSU coalition had won February's federal election, after which it struck a deal with the Social Democrats.
Their agreement outlines plans to boost the economy, such as corporate taxes and energy prices.
It also promises stronger backing for Ukraine and increased military spending.
Votes
325 lawmakers voted to approve his appointment
A total of 325 lawmakers approved his appointment, exceeding the 316 he required.
His appointment was approved by the president shortly thereafter, and he is scheduled to be sworn in at the Bundestag, the German federal parliament.
Merz had fallen six votes short earlier in the day, a startling setback that added to the country's already turbulent era of uncertainty.
Cabinet composition
Merz's cabinet is a mix of experience and new talent
Newly elected Chancellor Merz will now head a cabinet largely made up of new appointees with private sector experience.
The lone minister from the previous government to remain in the job is Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
Merz started his political career as a European legislator in 1989 and has yet to demonstrate his leadership qualities in the political executive, as his appointment is his first time holding a government office.
Backstory
Merz studied law before entering politics
A major part of Merz's early 2000s political career was characterized by a competition with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel over leadership positions in the CDU and the CDU-CSU parliamentary group.
He became chair, then deputy chairman of the latter, before departing in 2004.
Merz studied law before entering politics, starting as a judge and later as a lawyer at Mayer Brown LLP. He has previously held top positions at BlackRock Germany and HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt.