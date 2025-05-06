What's the story

German conservative party leader Friedrich Merz has been elected as Chancellor by parliament in a second round of voting, after a shocking loss in his first bid to form a government with the center-left Social Democrats.

Merz's CDU/CSU coalition had won February's federal election, after which it struck a deal with the Social Democrats.

Their agreement outlines plans to boost the economy, such as corporate taxes and energy prices.

It also promises stronger backing for Ukraine and increased military spending.