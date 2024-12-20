Summarize Simplifying... In short Telegram, a messaging app known for its strict privacy policies, is under scrutiny after a German investigation uncovered 70,000-member groups sharing explicit instructions on how to rape women, including live assault videos.

The discovery coincides with a French court case involving a man sentenced for similar online activities.

Despite Telegram's zero-tolerance stance and efforts to block violators, the issue raises concerns about the role of anonymous internet chat groups in enabling such crimes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The groups have up to 70,000 members

70,000-member Telegram groups 'on how to rape women' uncovered

By Chanshimla Varah 12:05 pm Dec 20, 202412:05 pm

What's the story A new German investigation has revealed the presence of disturbing chat groups on the messaging platform Telegram. The groups, which have up to 70,000 members from different countries, are mostly English-speaking, The Telegraph reported. These participants share explicit suggestions on how to sexually assault women in their households, including wives, partners, sisters, and mothers. They also share detailed instructions on committing such heinous acts.

Disturbing evidence

Graphic content shared in Telegram groups

Apart from sharing explicit instructions, some group members even share pictures and live videos of assaults. A German man was found discussing plans to sedate his wife and offer her to other users. This shocking discovery comes at a time when a court case in Avignon, France, is making headlines for a mass rape trial. The accused, Dominique Pelicot, was sentenced to 20 years for sedating his wife, Gisele, and offering her to other men online for rape and violence.

Privacy concerns

Telegram's privacy policies under scrutiny

The trial has raised concerns over the role of anonymous internet chat groups in enabling such crimes. Telegram, founded by Russian tech billionaire Pavel Durov in 2013, is notorious for refusing to share data with government agencies, which allegedly makes it a popular platform among criminals. The investigation by German broadcaster ARD and its STRG_F team discovered that group users shared tips on sedating partners, even sharing links to online shops selling sedatives disguised as hair products.

Company stance

Telegram's response to misuse of platform

In response, Telegram said it has "a zero-tolerance policy toward misuse of its platform" and promised immediate blocking of violators. During the year-long investigation, some groups were deactivated, but new links were often provided to users. The prevalence of child abuse content on platforms like Telegram has prompted calls in Germany to enhance police powers to trace anonymous online activities.