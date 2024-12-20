Summarize Simplifying... In short Nine Palestinian-Americans have filed a lawsuit against the US government, including President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken, accusing them of abandoning them amidst the Gaza conflict.

The conflict, sparked by Hamas attacks on Israel, has resulted in over 45,000 Palestinian deaths and a severe humanitarian crisis.

This follows another lawsuit accusing the US of violating human rights law by supporting Israeli military forces, despite allegations of war crimes.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

9 Palestinian-Americans sue US government for abandoning them in Gaza

Dec 20, 2024

What's the story Nine Palestinian Americans have sued the United States government for allegedly not evacuating them and their families from Gaza amid the ongoing conflict. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. It accuses the State Department of discrimination by failing to provide evacuation efforts similar to those offered to other Americans in conflict zones like Afghanistan and Sudan.

Legal claims

Lawsuit alleges violation of constitutional rights

The plaintiffs contend that this purported inaction infringes upon their constitutional right to equal protection. President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are named as defendants in the lawsuit. A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation but stressed that the safety of American citizens is a "top priority."

Conflict impact

Gaza conflict's toll and international response

The Gaza conflict, which started on October 7, 2023, after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, has left over 45,000 Palestinians dead, health officials said. The violence has displaced nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million residents and triggered a dire humanitarian crisis. This was the second lawsuit filed against the US government this week after Palestinian families sued the State Department on Tuesday for Washington's support for Israel's military.

Rising tensions

1st lawsuit accuses US of deliberately circumventing human rights law

The first lawsuit claimed that under Secretary of State Blinken, the State Department intentionally violated a US human rights law by continuing to fund and support Israeli military forces accused of atrocities in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The Leahy Laws bar the US from providing military aid to persons or security forces who commit egregious human rights crimes and have not been prosecuted. South Africa and Amnesty International have accused Israel of genocide and war crimes.