Arab League summit starts with Gaza crisis on agenda
What's the story
The annual Arab League summit opened in Baghdad on Saturday, with the ongoing conflict in Gaza dominating discussions.
The meeting comes two months after Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify military action against Hamas.
In March, Arab leaders had approved a reconstruction plan for Gaza at an emergency summit in Cairo, aiming to rebuild without displacing its 2 million residents.
Diplomatic developments
US President Trump's visit overshadows Arab League summit
United States President Donald Trump's recent visit to the region overshadowed the Baghdad summit.
Although he didn't broker a new ceasefire in Gaza, he made headlines by meeting Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Trump promised to lift sanctions on Syria during his meeting with Al-Sharaa, who was once a Sunni militant fighting against US forces in Iraq.
Tensions rise
Iraqi Shia militias wary of al-Sharaa's presence at summit
At the Baghdad summit, Syria was represented by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani instead of President Al-Sharaa.
This decision came as Iraqi Shia militias and political factions were wary of Al-Sharaa's past as a Sunni militant.
The situation is complicated by Iraq's delicate balancing act between the United States and Iran, with both countries having strong but sometimes conflicting ties with Iraq.
Pre-summit visit
Iran's Quds Force commander visits Baghdad before summit
Before the summit, Iran's Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani visited Baghdad.
He reportedly "conveyed messages of support for the Iranian-American negotiations" over a nuclear deal and called for lifting sanctions on Iran.
The visit highlights Iraq's role as a mediator in regional tensions between the US and Iran.
The outcome of these discussions remains to be seen as leaders gather to address pressing issues at the Arab League summit.