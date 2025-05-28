Trump pardons reality show couple convicted in $36M fraud
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has granted full pardons to reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.
The couple, who gained fame through their USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best, were convicted in 2022 for tax evasion and bank fraud.
They were accused of defrauding banks from the Atlanta area out of over $30 million and hiding income from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Additionally, they were convicted of concealing earnings from their reality show.
Announcement details
Trump announces pardons in video call with Chrisley's daughter
The announcement was made through a video posted on social media platform X by White House communications advisor Margo Martin.
In the video, Trump spoke to Savannah Chrisley, the couple's daughter, about the decision.
He said, "It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow."
Sentence overview
Chrisleys's sentences and accountant's status
In November 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, while Julie received a seven-year sentence for conspiring to defraud banks in Atlanta of over $36 million and evading taxes.
Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, who was also convicted for his role in the fraud scheme, was sentenced to three years in prison.
However, as of now, there has been no confirmation of a pardon for Tarantino.
Official statement
White House spokesperson comments on pardons
White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said, "The President is always pleased to give well-deserving Americans a second chance, especially those who have been unfairly targeted and overly prosecuted by an unjust justice system."
The Chrisleys had maintained their innocence throughout the trial and were appealing their convictions before the pardons were granted.