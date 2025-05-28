What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has granted full pardons to reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The couple, who gained fame through their USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best, were convicted in 2022 for tax evasion and bank fraud.

They were accused of defrauding banks from the Atlanta area out of over $30 million and hiding income from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Additionally, they were convicted of concealing earnings from their reality show.