One in 3 Australian men have committed intimate partner violence
What's the story
A study in Australia has revealed that over one in three men have committed intimate partner violence (IPV), a significant increase from one in four a decade ago.
The Ten to Men longitudinal study by Australia's Institute of Family Studies, which began in 2013, defines IPV as emotional, physical, and sexual abuse.
It surveyed around 24,000 boys and men across the country.
Findings
Emotional abuse most common form of IPV
The study found a rise in men using violence against their partners, with 35% reporting IPV in 2022, up from 24% in 2013-2014.
This translates to around 120,000 new cases of IPV among Australian men each year.
Emotional abuse was the most common form reported, with 32% of men having made an intimate partner "feel frightened or anxious."
Around 9% admitted to physically hurting an intimate partner.
Mental health impact
Link between mental health and IPV
The study also found a strong link between mental health and IPV.
Men with moderate or severe depressive symptoms were 62% more likely to commit IPV by 2022 compared to those without these symptoms.
Those with suicidal thoughts, plans, or attempts were 47% more likely to commit IPV.
At the same time, the report said it was "essential to acknowledge that only a minority of men experiencing depressive symptoms will later use [IPV]."
Policy implications
Focus on perpetrators rather than survivors to prevent violence
The Ten to Men study not only highlights the scale of the problem but also provides important lessons for policymakers.
Sean Martin, a clinical epidemiologist and program lead for the study, said it focuses on perpetrators rather than survivors to better understand how to prevent violence.
The study is also Australia's first to investigate how affection in father-son relationships during childhood relates to later IPV.
Support impact
Findings support initiatives for men's mental health
The study found that men with stronger social support in 2013-2014 were 26% less likely to commit IPV by 2022.
Those who strongly agreed they had received affection from a father or father figure during childhood were 48% less likely to commit IPV compared to those who strongly disagreed.
These findings support initiatives for men's mental health and community programs for young fathers, Martin said.