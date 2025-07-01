Elon Musk's xAI raises a whopping $10B, including $5B debt

The debt portion of the funding consists of secured notes and term loans. As per Morgan Stanley, the deal was oversubscribed, with participation from prominent global debt investors. In addition to the debt raise, xAI has also been in talks for an equity investment. Bloomberg reported that the company was initially negotiating a $4.3 billion equity deal.

Market impact

xAI seeks to raise $20 billion in equity

xAI is also in talks to raise some $20 billion in equity. This would value the company at over $120 billion, with some investors estimating valuations as high as $200 billion. The funding comes amid increasing competition in the AI industry and will help bolster Musk's start-up's position in this rapidly evolving market.