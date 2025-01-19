How to use web version of xAI's Grok AI chatbot
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, has launched a web-based version of its Grok AI chatbot.
The move comes as part of the company's effort to make the chatbot universally accessible, without requiring an account on social media platform X.
The beta version of the web app is available at Grok.com and replicates the features of its recently launched iOS counterpart.
Feature set
Grok's web version offers real-time information gathering
The web version of Grok comes with a host of features such as real-time information gathering, answering questions, and generating images.
You can even manipulate Grok's answers with different modes like Auto, Visualize, and Search.
This expanded accessibility makes Grok a direct rival to other popular AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.
User accessibility
Grok.com allows access without X account
Just like its iOS counterpart, users can visit the Grok.com website without an X account.
By clicking on the "Sign In" button, they can link their existing X account or sign in using Google or email.
This feature adds flexibility for users who don't want to use social media accounts for accessing AI services.
Plan restrictions
Free plan comes with certain limitations
Users signing in without an X Premium account will face some restrictions, similar to the free plan.
These include generating 10 images every two hours and analyzing three images a day.
Once signed in, a ghost icon at the top-right corner lets users turn on "Temporary Mode," ensuring their chat won't be saved in their history or used for training models.
User interface
Grok's settings menu offers theme selection
Besides the ghost icon, you'll find a link to your chat history and a basic settings menu. At the bottom of this menu, you can pick your preferred appearance from Light, Dark, or System themes.