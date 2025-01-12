Elon Musk's Grok detects wrist fracture doctors initially missed
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Grok, has managed to diagnose a wrist fracture that was missed by doctors.
The incident involved a mother who used the AI chatbot, after her daughter complained of ongoing pain after a car accident.
Although X-rays at an urgent care center showed no fracture, the teen's symptoms only worsened.
AI intervention
Mother turns to Grok for 2nd opinion
The mother, who goes by AJ Kay on X became more concerned as her daughter's wrist appeared abnormal and her hand was cold and tingly. She also observed that the girl couldn't move her thumb.
Trusting her instincts, Kay approached Grok for a second opinion. She uploaded the X-rays on the platform and requested it to flag any abnormalities.
AI diagnosis
AI identifies 'quite obvious' fracture
Grok quickly spotted a clear fracture in the distal radius, a bone in the forearm.
When Kay asked if Grok was confusing a growth plate for a fracture, the AI stood its ground, calling it "quite obvious."
The platform further advised that "for a precise medical evaluation and treatment plan, it's always best to consult with a healthcare professional."
Medical confirmation
Wrist specialist confirms Grok's diagnosis
After Grok's diagnosis, Kay visited a wrist specialist who corroborated the AI's findings with further X-rays and a physical examination.
The specialist observed that if untreated, the fracture could have required surgery.
Thanks to Grok's intervention, the injury was immediately treated with a cast, possibly saving the teenager from months of pain and even surgical intervention.
Public reaction
Incident sparks debate over AI in healthcare
The incident, which Kay shared on X, has sparked a raging debate over the role of AI in healthcare.
Her post has since amassed over nine million views and was even reposted by Musk himself, triggering a deluge of reactions from users debating the implications of AI in medical diagnostics.
While some users were awed by the AI's performance, others were concerned about being too reliant on technology for health-related matters.
True story: @Grok diagnosed my daughter’s broken wrist last week.— AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) January 11, 2025
One of my daughters was in a bad car accident last weekend. Car is totaled but she walked away. Everyone involved did, thankfully. It was a best case outcome for a serious, multi-vehicle freeway collision.…