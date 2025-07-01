'Head back home to South Africa': Trump warns Musk

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at tech billionaire Elon Musk , accusing him of taking huge government subsidies while criticizing the electric vehicle (EV) mandate. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Musk "may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far." He even suggested that without these subsidies, Musk would have to "close up shop and head back home to South Africa."

Statement What did Trump say? Trump reiterated his long-standing opposition to the EV mandate, saying it's "ridiculous" and consumers shouldn't be forced to adopt electric vehicles. He sarcastically suggested that if all government support for Musk's businesses were cut off, it would save a fortune. "No more rocket launches, satellites, or electric car production, and our country would save a FORTUNE," Trump wrote.

Rebuttal Musk says he doesn't care about losing subsidies Responding to Trump's jibe, Musk said he doesn't care about losing subsidies for EVs and solar power. He called the bill "debt slavery" that supports "industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future." This comes after Musk threatened to form an 'America Party' if the spending bill, which increases borrowing by a record $5 trillion, passes.