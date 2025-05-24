What's the story

Apple CEO Tim Cook has personally intervened in a legislative battle in Texas over an age verification bill, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The proposed legislation, called SB 2420, mandates app store operators to verify the ages of users accessing their platforms. It has been passed by the legislature but awaits a signature from Governor Greg Abbott.

This puts Apple on the opposite side of Meta Platforms in the ongoing battle over internet age-gating policies.