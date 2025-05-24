Apple opposes Texas bill requiring age verification for app downloads
What's the story
Apple CEO Tim Cook has personally intervened in a legislative battle in Texas over an age verification bill, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The proposed legislation, called SB 2420, mandates app store operators to verify the ages of users accessing their platforms. It has been passed by the legislature but awaits a signature from Governor Greg Abbott.
This puts Apple on the opposite side of Meta Platforms in the ongoing battle over internet age-gating policies.
Privacy worries
Apple voices concerns over SB 2420
Apple has also spoken out against the Texas age verification bill.
"We share the goal of strengthening kids' online safety but are deeply concerned that SB 2420 threatens the privacy of all users," Apple spokesperson Peter Ajemian told The Verge.
He added that if the bill is passed, app marketplaces would have to collect and store sensitive personal identifying information for every Texan downloading an app.
Legislative trend
Age verification measures gaining traction in US
Several US states have proposed comprehensive age verification measures, with at least nine putting the onus of checking ages on app stores. Utah has already passed such a law.
These measures often include plans to restrict minors' access to social media, either without parental consent or altogether, as in an impending Texas law.
Discussion
Cook's cordial conversation with Abbott
Cook and Abbott had a "cordial" conversation about the bill, during which Cook requested amendments or a veto.
An Abbott spokesperson said that the governor will "thoughtfully review this legislation, as he does with any legislation sent to his desk."
This indicates that further discussions may be needed before a final decision is made on SB 2420.
Privacy concerns
Advocates oppose digital age-verification systems
Civil liberties advocates have always slammed the notion of mandatory digital age-verification systems over major privacy concerns or ineffectiveness.
The battle over these measures has turned into a tit-for-tat between web services and device makers.
Companies like Meta and the Free Speech Coalition support the idea of making firms like Apple and Google integrate age-check systems into their products, despite risks and privacy concerns.