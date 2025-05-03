May 03, 202510:37 am

What's the story

Apple is working with AI start-up Anthropic on a new "vibe-coding" software platform, according to Bloomberg.

The cutting-edge system will use artificial intelligence (AI) to make coding tasks like writing, editing, and testing code easier.

The vibe-coding system is an enhanced version of Apple's Xcode programming software that will integrate Anthropic's Claude Sonnet model.