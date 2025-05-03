Apple teams up with Anthropic to build AI-powered coding platform
What's the story
Apple is working with AI start-up Anthropic on a new "vibe-coding" software platform, according to Bloomberg.
The cutting-edge system will use artificial intelligence (AI) to make coding tasks like writing, editing, and testing code easier.
The vibe-coding system is an enhanced version of Apple's Xcode programming software that will integrate Anthropic's Claude Sonnet model.
AI integration
Internal use of AI for product development
The vibe-coding platform will be used internally by Apple at first. No plans for a public launch have been revealed yet.
The move highlights Apple's commitment to leveraging AI to improve its internal processes and simplify product development.
The company's approach is similar to that of other firms like Windsurf and Cursor maker Anysphere, which offer advanced AI coding assistants preferred by software developers.
Changing stance
Shift toward AI in software development
Initially, Apple was reluctant to leverage AI for consumer software development. However, recent advancements in large language models have changed that.
Last year, Apple announced Swift Assist, an AI-powered coding tool for Xcode.
Although it was planned for a 2024 launch, the tool never saw the light of day due to internal complaints about its propensity to generate false information and slow down app development.
Partnership
Collaboration with Anthropic: A strategic move
The partnership with Anthropic is a big move for Apple, realizing that it needs help from the outside to integrate AI.
Apple's new tool will have a chat interface where programmers can ask for code or modifications.
It will also be able to test user interfaces and help with identifying and fixing bugs, something that is often tedious to do manually.
Collaboration trend
Apple's growing willingness to collaborate in AI development
Apple's latest move marks its growing willingness to work with others after struggling to build its own tech.
The company has mostly stayed away from third-party models, except for a deal with OpenAI's ChatGPT that can respond to queries in Siri.
Later this year, Apple is likely to integrate Google's Gemini as a ChatGPT alternative into its systems.