What's the story

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has updated his display name on X to "Gorklon Rust" and also changed his profile picture accordingly.

Musk's new display name and profile picture have created quite a stir on social media.

The billionaire also tagged Gork, a parody account of his AI chatbot Grok, in a post about this change.

Gork humorously responded, saying it looked good but questioned if he had to copy his entire face like that.