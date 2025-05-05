Want to improve privacy on Instagram? These tips might help
What's the story
Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms around, but while you are using it, ensuring your privacy is of utmost importance.
If you're an Android user, there are a number of settings you can tweak to improve security and safeguard your personal information.
Using these settings, you can control who sees your stuff and how your data is used.
Tip 1
Set your account to private
One of the easiest ways to boost privacy is by making your account private. This way, only approved followers can access your posts and Stories.
For this, head over to the settings menu, tap on "Privacy" and then toggle the "Private Account" option.
Doing so will greatly restrict the people who can see your content without permission.
Tip 2
Manage Story settings
Instagram lets you customize who sees your Stories. You can hide Stories from certain followers, or make a close friends list for more exclusive sharing.
The options can be accessed from the 'Story' section in the privacy settings menu.
Tinkering with these controls keeps a check on how much discretion you maintain with what you share with different groups of people.
Tip 3
Limit interactions with comments
To avoid unwanted interactions, control who can comment on your posts by adjusting comment controls in the app's settings.
You'll get options like allowing comments from everyone, only people you follow, or just followers you approve of.
Plus, Instagram also offers tools for filtering offensive comments automatically or blocking certain words manually.
Tip 4
Control data sharing with third parties
Instagram collects data for different purposes but provides options to limit third-party access via its app settings.
Head over to "Security," then "Apps and Websites," where you can review active connections and remove any unnecessary ones.
By regularly checking this section, you can ensure that only trusted applications get access to your account information.
Tip 5
Review login activity regularly
The importance of monitoring login activity cannot be stressed enough.
In the security section of Instagram's settings, keep a regular check of recent logins and log out from unfamiliar devices immediately if you find anything suspicious.
Keeping an eye on this activity will help you maintain control over account security at all times.