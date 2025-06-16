Minnesota lawmakers shooter arrested; 60 others were on 'hit list'
Vance Boelter, the man who allegedly killed former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, reportedly had a list of more than 60 names, including Democratic leaders, as potential targets.
The list was discovered in a notebook recovered from Boelter after his arrest on Sunday, ending a two-day manhunt.
He is also accused of wounding another Democratic lawmaker, State Senator John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette.
Arrest details
Boelter arrested in Sibley County after vehicle found abandoned
Boelter, 57, was arrested in Sibley County after his vehicle and belongings were found abandoned on a remote road.
He was found hiding in a rural area with streams, fields, and crops in the woods.
He allegedly posed as a police officer during the attack on the Hortmans' home early Saturday morning.
Governor Tim Walz described the incident as a "politically motivated assassination."
Authorities said Boelter wore a ballistic vest, gloves, and a mask during the attacks.
Investigation findings
SUV resembling a police vehicle found outside Hortman residence
Before his arrest, police discovered an SUV resembling a police vehicle parked outside the Hortman residence in Brooklyn Park.
The vehicle had flashing lights and contained a list of potential political targets.
Public records and online postings reviewed by Reuters revealed Boelter's links to evangelical ministries and claimed security experience in the Gaza Strip and Africa.
He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Background check
Who is Vance Boelter?
Boelter had a varied career, working in the food industry, funeral services, and missionary work in central Africa.
He was also a member of the Minnesota Governor's Workforce Development Board and claimed to be CEO of a Congo-based nonprofit, Red Lion Group.
Although listed as unaffiliated in public records, his roommate said he voted for Donald Trump and held strong anti-abortion beliefs.
Ongoing probe
Attack raises alarm over public officials' safety
With Boelter in custody, investigators are probing his motivations and any connections to political extremism.
The attack has raised alarm over public officials' safety.
Senator Tina Smith confirmed her name was on the hit list along with other lawmakers, medical professionals, and Planned Parenthood locations.
The list had names of people from multiple states, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska and Iowa.