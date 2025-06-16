What's the story

Vance Boelter, the man who allegedly killed former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, reportedly had a list of more than 60 names, including Democratic leaders, as potential targets.

The list was discovered in a notebook recovered from Boelter after his arrest on Sunday, ending a two-day manhunt.

He is also accused of wounding another Democratic lawmaker, State Senator John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette.