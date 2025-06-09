LA protests intensify: Trump deploys National Guard; many protesters arrested
What's the story
Tensions in Los Angeles have reached a boiling point as protests against President Donald Trump's immigration policies entered their third day.
The AP reported that the situation worsened after Trump deployed the National Guard to the city, an action that has left residents angry and scared.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets, blocking a major freeway and setting autonomous vehicles on fire.
According to CNN, many of the protesters have been arrested.
Protest spark
Protests outside downtown LA detention center
The protests were ignited by immigration raids that led to over 100 arrests in the city over the week.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, where some detainees were held after earlier immigration raids.
Protesters directed chants of "shame" and "go home" at National Guard troops stationed there.
Official response
Governor Newsom slams Trump's decision to send federal troops
Governor Gavin Newsom has slammed Trump's decision to send federal troops without his request, calling it a "serious breach of state sovereignty."
In a letter to Trump, Newsom said the Guard's presence was "inflaming tensions" in Los Angeles.
"What we're seeing in Los Angeles is chaos that is provoked by the administration," said Mayor Karen Bass in an afternoon press conference.
Twitter Post
Vehicles set on fire
Hey @GavinNewsom this is happening right now on LA’s streets. Mostly peaceful protest, right? pic.twitter.com/cCdLi3RJnK— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 9, 2025
Presidential defense
Trump defends decision to deploy National Guard
Trump defended his decision by citing a legal provision that allows federal troop deployment during a rebellion or threat against government authority.
He authorized 2,000 National Guard members for deployment, asserting that strong law and order were necessary due to violent individuals in Los Angeles.
The last time the National Guard was activated without a governor's permission was in 1965, when then-President Lyndon Johnson sent troops to protect a civil rights march in Alabama.
Military escalation
Marines on standby as protesters gain national attention
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has warned of deploying active-duty Marines "if violence continues."
Around 500 Marines stationed at Twentynine Palms are on standby for potential deployment, according to the US Northern Command.
The protests have attracted national attention, with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders criticizing Trump's actions as authoritarian and former Vice President Kamala Harris describing them as part of a "cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division."