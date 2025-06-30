Massive protest in Bangladesh after Hindu woman raped by politician

Protests have erupted in parts of Bangladesh after a Hindu woman was raped in Cumilla district on June 26. The matter only came to light after a video of the woman, stripped naked and violently attacked, went viral on social media. The accused, Fajr Ali (36), a local politician, allegedly broke into the survivor's father's house around 10:00pm and committed the crime.

Arrests made Accused politician tried to flee after attack by locals The victim's husband is an expatriate worker in Dubai, and she was visiting her paternal home for a local festival when the incident occurred. The police have arrested five people in connection with the incident, including Ali. The arrests were made after locals detained Ali and beat him up before taking him to a hospital. He allegedly fled from there. The police chief of Cumilla district, Nazir Ahmed Khan, confirmed that Ali was arrested in a predawn raid in Sayedabad.

Twitter Post Protest march by Hindu students Urgent protest march by Hindu students at Dhaka University after the horrific rape of a Hindu girl in Muradnagar, Comilla last night. The Islamist rapist must face justice and the harshest punishment. Silence is not an option! #StopHinduGenocideInBangladesh #JusticeForHindus pic.twitter.com/yAaGGkm82f — Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus 🇧🇩 (@VHindus71) June 29, 2025

Viral video Video of victim pleading for help goes viral Opposing the heinous act, students at Dhaka University marched on campus to protest the rape, while residents of its Jagannath Hall dormitory, which is dedicated to minority community students, held processions appealing for justice. The high court, meanwhile, has ordered authorities to remove the video from circulation and ensure the survivor's safety and treatment.