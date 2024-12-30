Summarize Simplifying... In short Sheikh Hasina, who sought refuge in India following a mass uprising in Bangladesh, is now facing over 100 charges, including murder and genocide.

Bangladesh's government, led by Yunus, has requested her extradition from India to face these charges.

Bangladesh formally requested Hasina's extradition on December 23

India made political decision not to extradite Hasina: Bangladesh

What's the story The Bangladesh interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus has hinted that India may have taken a "political decision" not to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This speculation was expressed by interim government adviser Mahfuj Alam at a media interaction in Dhaka. "This is what we are hearing," Alam said. Bangladesh formally requested Hasina's extradition on December 23, citing an extradition treaty signed in 2013 and amended in 2016 between the two countries.

Charges detailed

Hasina faces over 100 charges in Bangladesh

Notably, Hasina, who took refuge in India on August 5 after a mass uprising in her country, is now facing over 100 cases. She has been charged with murder and genocide in connection with the July uprising. The Yunus-led interim government has used the International Crimes Tribunal, set up by Hasina's Awami League government in 2010, to try allegations of "genocide" against her and her party members.

Awaiting response

Bangladesh awaits India's response to extradition request

Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam stated that the extradition treaty does not specify a time limit for India's response, so the Yunus government will await New Delhi's reply. On December 8, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed Bangladesh would approach India for Hasina's extradition after completing necessary legal procedures. He said, "Our government's position on the extradition of Sheikh Hasina is very clear. We want to bring Sheikh Hasina back to the country to face the law."