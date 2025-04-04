What Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus discussed in 1st in-person meeting
What's the story
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus discussed the extradition of former PM Sheikh Hasina in their first bilateral meeting in Thailand.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Bangladesh has made a formal request regarding Sheikh Hasina. Saying anything more on this will not be correct right now."
Diplomatic relations
PM Modi emphasizes India's support for a stable Bangladesh
The MEA also stated that the two leaders discussed matters including attacks on minorities (Hindus) and illegal immigration.
"He underlined that India believed in a people-centric approach to the relationship and highlighted the cooperation between the two countries over a long period of time that has delivered tangible benefits to people in both countries," Misri told the media.
The prime minister also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided.
Diplomatic engagement
First meeting since Hasina's ouster
This was PM Modi's first meeting with Yunus since Hasina was ousted last August.
The two were speaking on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit, where leaders of the grouping gathered to discuss multi-sectoral and technical cooperation.
BIMSTEC is an international organization composed of seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations.
These nations collectively employ 1.73 billion individuals and have a combined gross domestic product of US$5.2 trillion (2023).
Extradition case
Hasina's extradition request and allegations
Earlier this year, Yunus had alleged India hadn't given any "official response" to requests for extradition of Hasina, who stands accused of crimes against humanity.
Relations between Delhi and Dhaka have taken an unpleasant turn in recent days after Yunus's remarks about the Northeastern states.
During his visit to China, Yunus said, "The seven states of India...are a landlocked region...we are the only guardians of the ocean for all this region. So, this opens up a huge possibility."