Trump's strike on Iranian sites complicates uranium tracking: Nuclear watchdog 

President Donald Trump 's order to strike three key Iranian nuclear sites as part of "Operation Midnight Hammer" may have damaged Iran 's atomic capabilities, but it has also made tracking uranium more difficult. Trump claimed the heavily fortified sites were "totally obliterated;" however, independent verification is still pending. Satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show new craters and possible collapsed tunnel entrances at Fordow, but no radiation leaks were reported, Bloomberg reported.

Site evaluation At Natanz, a new crater was spotted on satellite images At Natanz, a new crater, about 5.5 meters in diameter, was spotted on satellite images, but it remains unclear if the attack penetrated the site, buried 40 meters underground and reinforced with an 8-meter-thick concrete and steel shell. US Air Force General Dan Caine said assessing "final battle damage will take some time." The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is still trying to assess damage at these sites.

Tracking challenge Tracking nearly 9,000kg of enriched uranium will be hard now The IAEA's primary role is to keep track of uranium globally and ensure it isn't used for nuclear weapons. However, the recent bombing has made this task more difficult. Tariq Rauf, former head of the IAEA's nuclear-verification policy, said tracking nearly 9,000kg of enriched uranium will be hard now. The bombing also destroyed tools that monitors could use for forensic detection of potential uranium diversion.

Stockpile mystery Before US intervention, Israeli forces had limited success Before the US intervention, Israeli forces had limited success in damaging Iran's nuclear facilities. The Isfahan Nuclear Technology and Research Center, in particular, was extensively damaged after the US bombing. However, the IAEA has lost track of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile due to ongoing military assaults. This inventory could potentially be stored at undisclosed locations to avoid strikes.

Ceasefire appeal IAEA has called for a ceasefire to address the situation The IAEA has called for a ceasefire to address the situation, and its 35-nation board will meet in Vienna on Monday. Darya Dolzikova of the Royal United Services Institute said that Iran may now prefer building deeper, undisclosed facilities instead of cooperating with the IAEA. "The more likely scenario is that they convince Iran that cooperation and transparency don't work and...building deeper facilities and ones not declared openly is more sensible to avoid similar targeting in future," she said.