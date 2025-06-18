'We'll never accept mediation': Modi to Trump on India-Pakistan issue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's long-standing position against third-party mediation in its relations with Pakistan during a phone call with United States President Donald Trump.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during the 35-minute phone conversation, Trump asked Modi for details on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to Pakistan after terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam.
In response, Modi stressed India's response was "measured" and targeted only terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Misri said.
PM Modi briefed Trump about Operation Sindoor
"During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi told President Trump that India would respond to Pakistan's bullets with shells. He emphasized that Operation Sindoor is still underway," Misri told reporters.
He also clarified that no discussions were held on an India-US trade deal during this period, contrary to President Trump's claims.
He also stated unequivocally that India would not pursue any trade deals amid ongoing terrorist threats and that India's fight against terrorism would continue.
Ceasefire agreement following Operation Sindoor
Furthermore, the ceasefire agreement after Operation Sindoor was signed at Pakistan's request, Modi told Trump.
Misri said talks to halt military action were held directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels.
The Foreign Secretary said, "PM Modi told President Trump clearly that during this entire series of incidents, never were talks held at any level on an India-America trade deal and mediation between India and Pakistan by America."
PM Modi invited Trump to India for next Quad meeting
During the call, Modi also invited President Trump to India for the next Quad meeting, which was accepted by the US president.
However, due to prior commitments, including a scheduled visit to Croatia, Modi couldn't accept Trump's invitation to meet him in the US on his way back from Canada.
Both leaders agreed to meet in the future.