What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's long-standing position against third-party mediation in its relations with Pakistan during a phone call with United States President Donald Trump.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during the 35-minute phone conversation, Trump asked Modi for details on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to Pakistan after terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam.

In response, Modi stressed India's response was "measured" and targeted only terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Misri said.