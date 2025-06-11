What's the story

On Monday, United States President Donald Trump announced a federal program that will give $1,000 government-funded investment accounts for every American baby born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.

The initiative, called "Trump accounts," will reportedly be part of a massive budget bill, also known as the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act,' that has already passed the House of Representatives but faces hurdles in the Senate.

Here are more details about the plan.