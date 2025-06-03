What's the story

Tesla has expanded its footprint in India by leasing a new office in Mumbai's Kurla.

The 24,500 square feet space is the company's fourth office in the country and comes on a five-year lease worth over ₹24 crore.

The move comes after Tesla's recent showroom lease in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), further highlighting its operational focus and future manufacturing plans amid changing EV policies in India.