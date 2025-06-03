What's the story

Vodafone Idea's hopes of getting relief in its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues have been dashed.

The Indian government has reiterated that no waiver request can be entertained in light of the Supreme Court's final judgment.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed this to Times of India, saying "The Supreme Court has ruled on the matter, and that's where it stands."