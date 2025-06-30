NVIDIA executives cash in $1B as stock hits record high
What's the story
Executives at NVIDIA, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker, have sold over $1 billion worth of company stock in the past year, as per the Financial Times. More than $500 million of those sales occurred in June, coinciding with NVIDIA's surge in market value. The sell‑off spans multiple senior executives and board members, including CEO Jensen Huang, marking a strategic shift in ownership following a remarkable rally in share price.
Share sales
CEO Huang starts selling shares
Huang has started selling shares this month, his first such move since September. The company's stock hit a record high on Wednesday, reclaiming its position as the world's most valuable company. An analyst had predicted that NVIDIA was poised to ride a "Golden Wave" of artificial intelligence, further boosting investor confidence in the tech giant.
Market recovery
Shares have rebounded over 60% since April
NVIDIA's shares have recovered over 60% from their closing low on April 4. The recovery comes as Wall Street was reeling from President Donald Trump's global tariff announcements. US stocks, including NVIDIA, have bounced back on hopes that the White House will strike trade deals to ease these tariffs.