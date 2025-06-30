More than $500 million of the sales occurred in June

NVIDIA executives cash in $1B as stock hits record high

By Mudit Dube 10:32 am Jun 30, 202510:32 am

What's the story

Executives at NVIDIA, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker, have sold over $1 billion worth of company stock in the past year, as per the Financial Times. More than $500 million of those sales occurred in June, coinciding with NVIDIA's surge in market value. The sell‑off spans multiple senior executives and board members, including CEO Jensen Huang, marking a strategic shift in ownership following a remarkable rally in share price.