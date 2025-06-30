Groceries get costlier as Instamart, Zepto, Blinkit add new charges

Leading quick commerce platforms in India are introducing new charges to improve their profitability. The Economic Times reported that companies like Swiggy Instamart, Zepto , and Blinkit are adding a range of fees and handling charges. These include basket size levies, small-order surcharges, and weather-related fees such as rain charges. The move comes as part of their strategy to boost unit-level profitability.

Fee increase Fee on orders below certain threshold Starting this month, popular quick commerce apps like Zepto and Blinkit have increased charges on orders below a certain minimum order value (MOV). The new charges are in addition to the existing platform and service fees. For instance, Zepto has introduced a handling fee for orders under ₹175. Swiggy's quick commerce arm Instamart has also revised its MOV to ₹99.

Additional charges Surcharge during peak hours Along with a "quick delivery" charge, Eternal-owned Blinkit also levies additional fees on bulk orders or discounted purchases. In some cases, these platforms even apply higher handling fees on larger carts. Customers may also face a surgecharge during peak hours or when delivery workers are in short supply and the order value is below a certain threshold.

Profitability strategy Fee hikes aimed at improving platforms' take rates The fee hikes and policy changes are expected to improve platform "take rates," according to analysts at JM Financial. Take rates refer to the ratio of a platform's revenue to the total gross value of orders. Industry executives have admitted that rising delivery charges are starting to affect how platforms balance their earnings from customers with payments made to gig workers for last-mile delivery services.