Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment today: Here's how to check

Sambhv Steel Tubes is expected to announce the allotment status of its ₹540 crore initial public offering (IPO) today. The company's IPO, which opened for subscription from June 25-27, was heavily subscribed by investors. The issue was subscribed over 28 times overall on the last day of subscription. This includes a massive 62 times subscription in the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) segment and nearly 32 times in Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Retail interest Retail portion and anchor investors The retail category of the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO was subscribed eight times. The company had also raised ₹161.25 crore from anchor investors a day before its public issue opened. The mainboard IPO consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹440 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion worth up to ₹100 crore, with each share priced at ₹82.

Checking process How to check the allotment status? Investors can check their application status through two official methods: via the registrar's website (KFin Technologies) or the BSE website. On KFin Technologies, they need to select "Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited" from a dropdown and enter either PAN, application number, or DP client ID. On BSE's site, they have to select "Equity" under issue type and then choose "Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited."