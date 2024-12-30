Summarize Simplifying... In short Zepto's VP of Operations, Bagga, has resigned, following a series of high-level departures including the CHRO and other senior executives.

Despite these exits, Zepto's plans for a 2025 IPO, aiming to raise over $500 million, remain unaffected.

Despite these exits, Zepto's plans for a 2025 IPO, aiming to raise over $500 million, remain unaffected.

The company is also shifting its HQ from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

Bagga worked with Zepto for 9 months

Zepto's VP of operations resigns amidst high-level exits

By Mudit Dube 09:29 am Dec 30, 202409:29 am

What's the story Zepto's Vice President of Central Operations, Jitendra Bagga, has resigned after a nine-month stint with the company. At Zepto, Bagga oversaw mother hubs (MH) and line haul (LH) projects in the warehousing division. His exit comes as Zepto is on a major expansion drive, ramping up its dark store count from about 300 at the beginning of this year to over 750 now.

Career history

Bagga's extensive experience in supply chain management

Before joining Zepto in April, Bagga had a long career of over 27 years, including three years at Raymond Limited and over 24 years at Reliance Retail. His expertise in supply chain management and related areas were key to Zepto's future plans. The company is yet to announce a successor for Bagga but is likely to promote from within, given its current focus on internal hiring.

Executive exodus

Bagga's departure follows other high-level exits at Zepto

Bagga's resignation is the second high-profile exit from Zepto in recent months, after Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) Martin Dinesh Gomez's exit after an 11-month stint. Other senior executives who have left Zepto this year include Viral Jhaveri, former Chief Business Officer/Chief Growth Officer; Ashish Shah, Senior Vice President of Finance; and Manik Oberoi, Vice President of Growth and Retention. These exits come as Zepto plans to shift its HQ and employees from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

Market debut

Zepto's IPO plans remain unaffected by executive departures

Zepto's plans for a 2025 public market debut remain on track. The company has appointed Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Axis Capital as bankers for its IPO. As part of its pre-IPO preparations, Zepto is increasing its domestic shareholding and reducing the stake of foreign investors. The company plans to raise over $500 million through this public offering.