What's the story

Zepto, a leading player in the quick-commerce space, is gearing up to file for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in March or April this year, as per The Economic Times.

The strategic move comes after the company decided to move its holding entity from Singapore to India.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear Zepto's reverse merger application on January 17, a key step in the transition process.