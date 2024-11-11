Summarize Simplifying... In short LG Electronics India is reportedly planning a $1.5 billion IPO, potentially boosting its valuation to a whopping $13 billion.

This move is part of LG's strategic expansion in India, a rapidly growing economy attracting global businesses.

The trend, also followed by companies like Swiggy and HDB Financial Services, underscores India's increasing global economic influence. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

LG's move to go for an IPO in India isn't just a fundraising exercise

LG India taps Axis Capital for its upcoming $1.5B IPO

By Akash Pandey 04:09 pm Nov 11, 202404:09 pm

What's the story LG Electronics is pushing ahead with its plans to list its Indian unit, with Axis Capital Ltd. now being added to its list of financial partners for the upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The news comes after reports in September that LG had already roped in major international banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Morgan Stanley. With Axis Capital on board, LG's team of arrangers for the mega share sale in Mumbai only gets stronger.

Fundraising goals

LG India eyes $13B valuation

While neither LG Electronics nor Axis Capital have officially commented on the matter, Bloomberg suggests that the stock sale could aim to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion. This would potentially push the valuation of LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. to an impressive $13 billion, marking a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion in India.

Market strategy

IPO part of strategic expansion in India

LG's move to go for an IPO in India isn't just a fundraising exercise. The company sees huge potential in India's fast-growing market and wants to cement its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing economies. The move comes as a part of a larger trend of global businesses looking to establish deeper roots in India, lured by the booming consumer market and favorable foreign investment regulatory environment.

Economic impact

Reflecting India's growing global economic influence

LG's IPO plans come as other companies such as Swiggy, HDB Financial Services Ltd, and Carraro SpA are also eyeing the Indian market for fresh capital and growth. This highlights India's growing influence on the global economic stage, with major players like LG betting on its future.