'Must meet...': Piyush Goyal cautions Blinkit regarding 10-minute ambulance service
What's the story
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has asked quick commerce firm Blinkit to ensure that its newly launched 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram meets all legal requirements.
The minister stressed that "no laws of the land should be broken" in implementing this initiative.
He made the statement at a press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, after Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the service on January 2.
Statement
Take a look at the official statement
While briefing reporters in the national capital, Goyal emphasized that Blinkit must ensure all legal requirements for the scheme are properly addressed.
"As regards Blinkit with ambulance service or medicines being delivered, my only submission would be that they have to make sure that they meet the law of the land and whatever other legal requirements should be properly taken care of. No laws of the land should be broken," ANI quoted Goyal's words.
Service details
A step toward reliable healthcare
As part of the new service, Blinkit has launched five ambulances in Gurugram, with plans to expand even further.
"We are taking our first step toward solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities," Dhindsa said.
He also revealed that as the service grows, more users will be able to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance via the Blinkit app.
Equipment details
Blinkit's ambulances: Equipped for emergency medical situations
The ambulances offered by Blinkit will be fitted with necessary medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders, monitors, and stretchers.
"Our ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections," Dhindsa confirmed.
Each ambulance will also have a paramedic on board, along with an assistant and a trained driver, to ensure prompt service.
Service goals
Aiming for affordability, not profit
Dhindsa said that the main objective of Blinkit's new ambulance service isn't profit, but to offer an affordable solution for quick and reliable emergency healthcare.
"We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term," he said.
The company intends to expand its services to all major Indian cities in the next two years.