Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has asked quick commerce firm Blinkit to ensure that its newly launched 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram meets all legal requirements.

The minister stressed that "no laws of the land should be broken" in implementing this initiative.

He made the statement at a press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, after Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the service on January 2.