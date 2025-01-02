Summarize Simplifying... In short Blinkit has launched a new 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram, equipped with essential medical tools and staff.

The service, which is not profit-oriented, aims to provide an affordable solution to emergency healthcare.

The company plans to expand this service to all major cities over the next two years, setting it apart from competitors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The service is currently limited to Gurugram

'Impressed': Tech entrepreneurs praise Blinkit for its 10-minute ambulance service

By Mudit Dube 10:48 pm Jan 02, 202510:48 pm

What's the story Blinkit, known for its lightning-fast grocery delivery services, has now entered the healthcare space by introducing a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram. The company's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, announced the move on social media platform X. He said this is their first step toward solving the problem of timely and reliable ambulance services in cities. The move has garnered praise from prominent tech entrepreneurs, including Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei.

Growth strategy

Blinkit's ambulance fleet and expansion plans

Blinkit has launched its new service with a fleet of five ambulances in Gurugram. Dhindsa revealed that as the service expands to more regions, users will see an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the Blinkit app. The company plans to expand this innovative healthcare solution to other cities as well.

Service details

Blinkit's ambulances are equipped with essential medical tools

The newly launched Blinkit ambulances will be fully equipped with necessary medical equipment, including oxygen cylinders, Automated External Defibrillator, stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and emergency medicines and injections. Each ambulance will also have a paramedic, an assistant, and a trained driver on board to provide service. "Congratulations Albi! Very well thought-out use case. Expecting it to become fully commercially successful and solve the ambulance issue in many more cities," Paytm chief wrote on X.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Pei's response to Dhindsa's post

Pricing strategy

Blinkit's ambulance service aims to be affordable

Dhindsa stressed that the "10-minute" ambulance service isn't profit-oriented but intends to offer an affordable solution to a pressing problem. He said, "Profit is not a goal here. We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term." However, some X users raised concerns over possible 'surge pricing' during high-demand hours, something we have seen for grocery delivery orders.

Future prospects

Blinkit's expansion plans for ambulance service

Blinkit intends to expand its ambulance service to all major cities over the next two years. The move into emergency medical services is a first for the company, setting it apart from quick commerce competitors like Swiggy's Instamart and Zepto. Earlier this week, Dhindsa also announced a large order fleet of all-electric vehicles for handling large electronics and party orders, currently active in Delhi and Gurugram.

Twitter Post

Great business case, said another X user