What's the story

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined for the fourth consecutive week, slipping to $640.28 billion in the week ending December 27, 2024, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This marks the lowest level since April 19 last year.

The country's forex reserves declined by $4.11 billion over the previous reporting week and had slipped by $8.48 billion to $644.39 billion in the week ending December 20.